Woman Let Her Brother Borrow Her Car, But He Started Taking It Without Asking, So She Had To Set Some Boundaries

Sharing with family can get tricky without clear boundaries.

In this story, a woman let her brother borrow her car, but he began taking it more often without asking.

It started interfering with her work and appointments, so she asked him to give notice beforehand.

But instead of understanding, he accused her of being controlling and rude.

Do you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for asking my brother to ask before using my car? I am 25F, and my brother is 22M. We live separately. Sometimes, he comes over to use my car when he needs it. At first, it was fine because it was not on a regular basis. He always filled the tank when he returned it.

This woman started noticing that her brother is using her car more often.

Lately, I noticed he has been using it more often than before. He does this without asking me. Most times, I find it gone when I need it for work or my appointments. I told him to at least text me or let me know ahead of time before taking the car. I want to avoid being late for my appointments or my job.

Her brother accused her of being too controlling.

He got upset. He said I was being rude and too controlling. He said we are family and I do not have to give him permission before he uses my car. My parents both think it is okay. They think I should just allow him to use it as he wants.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

I do not want to stop him from borrowing it entirely. I just want him to tell me ahead of time when he wants to use my car. That way, it does not interfere with my own plans and appointments. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user makes a valid point.

Another one chimes in.

People are saying the same thing.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, short and sarcastic.

The first rule in borrowing is asking permission.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.