Woman Let Her Family Use The Amazon Prime Account She Paid For, But When They Started Adding Extra People Without Asking, She Cut Off Access For Good
Some people get way too comfortable with freeloading.
When a woman kept sharing her Amazon Prime account with her family even after going low contact, they added more users behind her back and pushed her straight to the limit.
That marked the end of her password sharing era.
You’ll want to keep reading for this one.
AIO about my family adding random people to our shared Amazon account?
I pay for Amazon Prime and shared it with my sister and brother-in-law using the shared family thing, so shared but separate accounts.
Despite their troubled relationship, they continued to share the Amazon account.
We have recently gone low contact due to their treatment of me, but I continued to share the account because I didn’t want to cause any more issues, and because I was already paying for it for myself.
We used to live together, but they kicked me out so they could move a friend in instead.
I was a good roommate, paid on time, and cleaned up after myself.
That’s when she started noticing issues with the account.
No issues, they just wanted him instead. A few months ago, I noticed they added him to the Prime Video account without asking.
It wasn’t worth the emotional energy to confront them, so I left it alone.
But then the behavior continued.
Recently, they added another random family to it.
So, I cancelled the shared family plan and kicked everyone except myself and my fiancé off.
This obviously caused drama.
They are mad, saying that I am already paying for it, so it shouldn’t matter if they add more people.
AIO by being upset and cancelling their free ride for them adding random people?
This sounds like a clear overstep.
What did Reddit think?
Why can’t these people just pay up on their own?
Sometimes being too nice just gets you taken advantage of.
This user has tougher words of advice.
This commenter would keep their communication simple.
If this family already had a free ride, the least they could do was be considerate in return.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
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