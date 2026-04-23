Woman Let Her Sister Visit Their Apartment Regularly, But Her Roommate Complained And Said She Was Disrespecting Their Shared Space

Sharing a space often means balancing different comfort levels.

In this story, a woman regularly invites her sister over, but her roommate finds her loud and annoying.

Even after being asked to limit the visits, she continued allowing her sister to come by.

Now, her roommate feels like her concerns aren’t being respected.

Would you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my roommate my sister can still come over even though she doesn’t like her I (20F) live in an apartment with a roommate (21F). Overall, we get along fine. She really does not like my younger sister (18F). My sister and I are very close. My sister comes over maybe once or twice a week. We hang out and watch movies. Sometimes, she borrows clothes.

This woman’s roommate doesn’t like her sister’s personality.

The problem is my roommate says my sister is “loud and annoying.” My sister does have a big personality. She has never broken anything. She has never caused real problems.

Her roommate asked her to stop inviting her sister in their apartment.

A few weeks ago, my roommate asked if I could stop inviting my sister over so much. She said it makes her uncomfortable in the apartment. I told her I would try to give a heads up when she is coming. I also said I am not going to stop my sister from visiting me.

Her sister came over, and it became a big deal to her roommate once again.

Last night, my sister came over. We were just watching a movie in my room. My roommate texted me from the living room. She asked why my sister was here again. I told her it is my apartment, too. I said my sister is allowed to visit.

She got accused of disrespecting her roommate’s space.

Now, my roommate says I am disrespecting her space. She says I am not taking her feelings seriously. I think it is unreasonable to expect me to basically ban my own sister from visiting. Am I the jerk for still letting my sister come over even though my roommate does not like her?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a good point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one chimes in.

It won’t get better, says this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

When it’s a shared apartment, you can’t really control the other person’s guests.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.