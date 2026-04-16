Woman Lost Her Temper At A Younger Coworker During A Stressful Shift, But She Planned To Apologize With A Letter That He Won’t Be Able To Read

Workplace stress can sometimes push people to react in ways they normally wouldn’t.

The following story is about a woman who snapped at a much younger coworker after feeling overwhelmed during a difficult shift.

After realizing she reacted unprofessionally, she decided to apologize… but in a way that’s not very sincere.

Read the full story below to find out more…

WIBTA if I wrote an apology letter in cursive? I (37F) have this coworker who is almost 20 years younger than me. I do not plan on sharing a lot of details, but this kid just does not do his job properly on a normal day. The other day, we were short staffed. I had been dealing with depression for a few weeks that had built up. I planned to work through it. It was only three hours. How hard could it be, right?

This woman had a couple of breakdowns at work.

Wrong. I had a couple of breakdowns and was crying while working because I could not stop it. When we are short staffed, everyone is supposed to help with all of the work. This is to make sure we get out on time. We close for the night. He did not help me one bit. He sat down and did nothing.

She felt hurt and neglected.

I was hurt and felt disrespected and upset. I told the people I needed to about the poor work he did. Then, I was moving on. Two days later, after I had my day off, I started my shift early because I was needed.

When her younger coworker came in, she snapped at him.

He came in. Things literally would have hit the fan if there had been one in the room. I lost it on him over something I know was stupid. I have emotional dysregulation. I did not process my anger fast enough to react properly. I reacted unprofessionally and out of character. So, I decided I should do the right thing and apologize.

She plans to write an apology letter using cursive handwriting.

Now, here is where the WIBTA part comes in. Knowing how young he is, he likely cannot read cursive. I know that is just me assuming, but I see it like this. If he can read it, then great. He listened to what I had to say. If he cannot read it, he would have to have someone read it for him. I think that would just be hilarious.

She thinks it would be a funny little prank.

It would be a kind of funny little prank to maybe lighten things. Lol, I know I can be terrible. But I really do love this job. I want things to move smoothly. I would like to professionally make amends because I am too old to be acting this childish. So yes, I know I am the jerk with what went down. But WIBTA if I wrote the apology letter in cursive knowing he might not be able to read it?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

That is the opposite of an apology, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

People are calling her out.

Finally, another straightforward remark.

Sometimes, the best apology comes in an unreadable handwriting. Lol.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.