Woman Offered Her Dad An Extra Taco Because She Saw Him First In The Kitchen, But Her Mom Got Upset And Accused Her Of Playing Favorites

Small, silly things can sometimes turn into big family misunderstandings.

The following story involves a woman who offered her dad an extra taco because she saw him first in the kitchen.

But her mom got upset and accused her of favoritism.

What started as a simple sharing of leftovers turned into a big family drama!

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for “playing favorites” with my parents? This started because I bought tacos from Chipotle when I was out at school. I had an extra taco. While I was downstairs putting it away, I asked my dad if he wanted the extra one. I was not going to eat it. He said he would take it.

This woman’s mother was expecting to get a taco, too.

Today, while we were all in the car, I asked my dad if he ate it. He said he forgot. Then my mom said, “Where’s my taco?” The reason I only offered it to my dad is because he often eats leftovers I get from restaurants. My mom even made jokes about my dad being greedy for eating them.

She happened to see her dad first, so she decided to give the extra taco to him.

My mom does not eat from outside much. She certainly eats out less than my dad. I also just happened to see my dad first in the kitchen. I was not thinking of purposely excluding my mom from the extra taco.

Now, her mom is accusing her of playing favorites.

I went to my parents’ rooms to talk to both of them. My mom had an attitude. She accused me of playing favorites. I told her I was not. I gave her the reasons why I did not offer the taco that are listed above. She said, “If you have one taco, you better be splitting it between us two.” So, AITA for not splitting the taco and offering it to both of them?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Your mother is unhinged, says this one.

This response is kinda harsh, though.

People are calling out the mom.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Wow! Apparently, one taco can somehow start a full family drama.

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