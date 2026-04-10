Woman Offered To Cover Her Roommate’s Rent For A Month, But She Had To Back Out Of The Promise After Learning About A Landlord Restriction

Leases and rent agreements should be honored fairly.

In this story, a woman offered to cover her roommate’s rent for May.

But a dog breed restriction in her apartment made things a little complicated.

So she had to back out of the promise she made, which caused tensions between her and her roommate.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for wanting my roommate to pay rent until the lease ends. My lease ends May 31. My roommate and I are looking for separate apartments when our lease ends. She messaged me on Monday that she’s not going to try to keep our current apartment. She wants to leave by the end of April, one month before the lease ends. I said sure, I’ll just pay her portion of the rent for May once she is gone.

This woman faced a problem with the landlord.

The problem happened when I talked to the landlord. They said they allow dogs, but not Pitbulls. My next roommate has a Pitbull. So I won’t be able to stay at my current apartment and have them as a roommate.

She informed her roommate that she couldn’t cover her portion of the rent.

I messaged my current roommate today. I said I can’t take over the lease at our current place because of the dog breed restriction. Therefore, I can’t cover her portion of rent for May. I need to save up for a security deposit for my next apartment and first month’s rent.

They had an argument over text.

We have a text exchange. Basically, I tried to be nice and would have been by covering a month of my roommate’s rent. I can’t afford to do that now because of the dog breed restriction and the need to find a new place.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to back out on the promise she made.

When we signed the lease, we both knew it was for 12 months. I don’t think it’s wrong of me to expect us to split rent for 12 months. I did say I would pay her portion of rent for one month, though, so I might be the jerk. What do you think? This whole thing has happened over 4 days.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark from this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person chimes in, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, trying to be nice makes you the bad guy in the end.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.