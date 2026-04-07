Woman Reached Out To A Friend Recovering From Surgery, But When She Was Sent A Meal Train Link She Wondered Why She Was Being Pressured To Provide Gluten-Free Meals To A Family Of Five

Sometimes a quick “get well soon” turns into a bigger ask than expected.

When one woman checked in on a friend who had emergency surgery, she kept getting redirected to a meal train for the friend’s entire household.

That’s when the request started feeling less like support and more like an uncomfortable obligation.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not participating in the meal train? I got a text from a friend on Sunday saying she’d had a sudden abdominal surgery. She also sent me a link to a meal train for her family of five.

Her friend made it quite clear she expected her help.

I asked her how she’s healing today, and she again sent me the meal train sign-up. They are gluten free.

She’s really not even that close to this woman.

This is a friend I was closer with 20 years ago, but now we get together once every few months. I don’t know her husband or kids enough to know their likes and dislikes.

And she’s definitely not in the financial place to be buying elaborate meals for near strangers.

I’m single and work 40+ hours per week, yet still live paycheck to paycheck. This friend has both parents and in-laws right here, as well as two adult sisters. I don’t really have time for this.

The people in her circle suspect the need isn’t quite as urgent as the friend makes it seem.

My sister, who has had a couple C-sections, thinks the whole idea is ludicrous and that the friend is reaching with this request. Her husband or their teenagers are capable of throwing something in the oven.

What a bizarre request.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Some requests are better left ignored.

Meal trains really aren’t designed for people like her.

This user has another word to describe this situation.

This user’s experience was much more acceptable.

Some people will do just about anything to take advantage of someone else’s kindness.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.