Woman Received A Big Work Bonus, But She Decided To Spend It On A Community Park Project Instead Of Treating Her Family To A Vacation

Family vacations can be a big deal.

In this story, a woman received a significant bonus from work.

But instead of treating her family to a vacation, she chose to fund a community park project.

Now, her family felt disappointed and let down, and demanded that she prioritize them instead.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for choosing to spend my bonus on a community project instead of a family vacation? I recently received a significant bonus at work. And my family was excited about planning a vacation together. We have not had a trip in a few years. And I understand how much they were looking forward to it.

This man wanted to be involved in a local community project.

However, I have been passionate about a local community project. This project aimed at improving our neighborhood park, which has been neglected for years. It includes new playground equipment, landscaping, and creating a space for community gatherings. I believe it could really bring our neighborhood together and make a positive impact.

He decided to donate a huge portion of his bonus to the project.

After discussing it with my family, I decided to use my bonus to fund a large portion of this project. Instead of going on the vacation. I thought it was a good way to contribute to something meaningful, and I felt strongly about it. I did suggest that we could still take a smaller trip later or even have day outings together.

Now, his family was upset and demanded that he prioritize their vacation.

But my family was disappointed and felt let down by my decision. I genuinely want to help our community, but I also value my family’s feelings. They think I should have prioritized our vacation. Meanwhile, I am proud to invest in something that benefits everyone. AITA for choosing to support the community over a family vacation?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another straightforward remark.

Charity starts at home, says this one.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s a straightforward remark.

Sometimes, the best vacation is fixing swings… and not going for a swim.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.