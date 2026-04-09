Woman Refused To Attend Family Dinner Due To Being Immunocompromised, But Relatives Criticized Her For Avoiding Sick Guests And Made Her Feel Guilty

Health should always come before social expectations.

The following story involves a woman who is immunocompromised.

She chose not to attend a family dinner after learning someone might be sick.

But some family members are criticizing her decision, saying she won’t be able to attend anything because someone will always be sick.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH won’t attend family dinner cause someone is sick I am immunocompromised. I am currently experiencing a flare that may require steroids. We are supposed to have a family dinner on the weekend. This is to celebrate a family member’s 40th birthday.

This woman said that she wouldn’t attend the birthday if someone is sick.

I was advised that their partner is possibly sick. The current symptom is a sore throat. I told them let’s see what happens. If she still has a sore throat or more symptoms, I will not attend. Another family member is upset with me. They say I will never be able to attend any family dinner because someone is always sick.

She apologized and said she couldn’t risk her health.

I said I am sorry. I am not willing to risk my health, especially right now. I will not be able to take steroids to get my health condition under control if I am sick. It could make my disease worse. I suggested that I can see them outside for a walk. I also suggested doing a FaceTime.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for avoiding family events.

AITAH for not attending a family dinner because someone is sick when I am immunocompromised? This happens regularly. I am always made to feel bad about it. I am often pressured into attending. I thought I would finally post online to see.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Your health comes first, says this one.

Here’s some useful advice.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Prioritizing health is more important than attending a family member’s birthday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.