Woman Refused To Put A Gold Necklace On Their Newborn For Safety Reasons, So Her In-Laws Who Gave The Gift Accused Her Of Disrespecting Family Tradition

Cultural traditions can sometimes clash with personal safety concerns.

The following story is about a woman whose mother-in-law gifted her newborn a gold necklace as tradition.

She and her husband refused to put it on the baby due to safety risks.

Months later, her in-laws confronted them, saying they were upset about how they reacted to the gift.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not putting gifted gold necklace on my newborn baby for a photo? My husband (24M) and I (24F) had a baby toward the end of last year. A couple of weeks after he was born, we brought him over to my in-laws’ house. This was to meet my husband’s grandmother (94F). She gifted our newborn son a gold coin necklace. This is apparently a tradition that neither of us were aware of.

This woman and her husband refused to let their son wear the necklace.

She went to put the necklace on our son. We both asked her not to and said we do not think it is a good idea. He is too young to wear a necklace. We are afraid of it getting caught in his neck folds. We took a picture of her holding him and the necklace. We also took one where she is laying the necklace on him.

Her mother-in-law got upset with them.

Months later, my MIL called my husband. She went off on him about how both of them are upset. They said we did not put the necklace on our son for the picture. And that it is disrespectful to the tradition.

They were grateful for the gift and thanked them multiple times.

She also shamed my husband for not being aware of the tradition. He has never seen that be done before. She also said that grandmother is upset by the reaction that we were not excited enough. We were all very excited when she gifted that. We told her thank you over and over again.

So, she’s confused why it was a big deal to them.

We are confused as to why this is coming up now. We do not know what they want us to do to rectify the issue. After doing a Google search, I discovered that it is a popular tradition. Now, I am wondering if we are the jerk.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s a valid suggestion…

This one makes sense.

My kid is my kid, says this user.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s another sensible remark.

Just because it’s a tradition doesn’t mean your baby has to follow it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.