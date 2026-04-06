Woman Shares A Driveway With Her Neighbor, But Her Neighbor Thinks She Should Have The Whole Driveway To Herself

Imagine sharing a driveway with your neighbor, and the driveway is plenty big enough for your cars and her cars. What would you do if the neighbor told you to park on the street so she could have the driveway to herself? Would you comply, try to reach a compromise or go to the landlord?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and the neighbor doesn’t seem willing to compromise. She’s wondering if the landlord could help.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for going to my landlord about a parking issue with my neighbor? I live in an upstairs unit of a house that’s split into two units. There’s a shared driveway that can easily fit 4 cars. My downstairs neighbor has lived here longer than I have.

They disagree about how to share the driveway.

I asked her how we could arrange parking so we’d both be comfortable. She suggested I park on the street because she doesn’t have a backup camera. I told her I’m not comfortable with street parking and suggested we share the driveway fairly.

The neighbor doesn’t seem willing to discuss it further.

I later sent her a text asking if we could talk about a shared driveway setup. She never responded, but she did reply the next day when I texted her about a package of hers that was delivered to my porch. At this point, I feel like I’ve tried to communicate directly and it’s being ignored. AITA if I bring this up to the landlord instead of continuing to try to work it out with her?

Talking to the landlord seems like a good idea when the neighbor isn’t willing to compromise.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Actions speak louder than words.

But here’s a suggestion to try texting again.

This is a good question.

One person wants to know more about the shape of the driveway.

Talking might be more effective than texting.

If there’s room for four cars, surely they can share the driveway.

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