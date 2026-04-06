Woman Shares The Graduation Dress She Chose With Her Family, But Gets Upset When Her Cousin Rents The Exact Same One

Big life moments are supposed to feel special, but sometimes small decisions can take away from that excitement.

Imagine you spent a lot of time finding the perfect graduation dress, but after sharing it with family, you discover your cousin purposely chose the same dress for her graduation. How would you feel? Would you take it as a compliment? Or would you feel as if your moment was being overshadowed?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and is unsure how to feel. Here’s the story.

AITA for getting upset with my cousin and aunt after they rented the same graduation dress as me? I (23 years old) am graduating from college this year, and my cousin (17 years old) is also graduating from high school the following week. I spent a long time looking for dresses to rent and, after a lot of research, I found one that I liked. My whole family (uncles, aunts, cousins, etc.) got together at the end of 2025 to celebrate the end of the year, and I ended up showing them photos of the dresses I tried on and chose, since they asked me to show them. I thought it would be nice to recommend the store to my aunt, my cousin’s mother, since they treated me very well and had good, inexpensive dresses.

She’s not sure how to feel about the whole thing.

Now, this month, already in 2026, we got together again, only to discover that my cousin rented the EXACT same dress as mine, without any alterations. I also found out from her that she ONLY tried on the dresses that I had tried on and that I showed her at the end of 2025. (The store has a stock of more than 5,000 dress models, and she didn’t even try on any different ones!!!) Honestly, I have mixed feelings. Part of me is happy with the choice, since I’ve always been told that she’s inspired by me and that her dream was to study and graduate from the same course I’m graduating from. I think it’s sweet to be her inspiration. BUT the other part of me is angry and very upset. I can’t help but feel that she’s overshadowing my moment, especially since the graduations are only 1 week apart. I don’t know why they thought it was appropriate to rent the exact same dress.

The worst part was that the dress didn’t even look good on her.

To make matters worse, my aunt even joked that she would “keep calling my attention at my party so that I wouldn’t ruin my dress too much, so that my cousin could wear it.” Another factor is that she didn’t look good in the dress; unfortunately, it didn’t suit her. My cousin ended up swallowed up by a dress that was too big for her (even after alterations, it didn’t fit her body well). I love my cousin and my aunt very much; we’ve always had a good relationship. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides, but it’s not like they’re graduating from the same school.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person tries to look at it differently.

According to this comment, it’s basically not that serious.

Here’s a good thought.

For this person, it’s about the accomplishment, not what you’re wearing.

She needs to let it go because, at the end of the day, there’s no harm, no foul.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.