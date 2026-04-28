Woman Stuck On A Bus In A Traffic Jam Listens In On Car Driver’s Spotify Jam Session, So She Changes The Song On Him, Making The Rest Of The Traffic Jam Awkward

Traffic jams tend to induce rage or severe boredom. But sometimes you can make it fun.

Or you could do what this cheeky bus passenger did with another driver.

They were stuck in traffic when she decided to change the song on his Spotify session. The results were both funny and awkward.

Let’s read all about it.

I’m sat on a bus stuck in traffic, and I joined a stranger’s Spotify jam session “Oliver’s iPhone” was playing some Lana Del Rey followed by Arctic Monkeys. I looked over at the white car next to me in the traffic and there was – I presume – Oliver.

Oliver was in for a treat.

So anyway I queued up the Thomas the Tank Engine theme 10 times and it started playing through his car speaker. He looked confused and hastily kicked me off his session. Then he caught my eye and we had a cheeky giggle. I probably found it more funny than him.

His response was lukewarm at best.

I think maybe his giggle was more of a polite “Okay, well done, you got me haha I’m just trying to get home after a God-awful day at work more fool me for leaving my Spotify on public and trusting somebody not to invade my one moment of privacy all day ” sort of giggle. Now we’re crawling along at 2 miles an hour next to each other and no longer making eye contact. It’s a bit awkward.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

No! Thomas is overdone.

I don’t feel awkward at all!

Feral is an interesting choice of words.

I’m sure they get that a lot.

That’s the spirit!

I don’t drive, so I just annoy the person driving me until traffic moves again.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.