Woman Turned Off Her Roommate’s Early Morning Alarms After Being Disturbed Repeatedly, So She Got Yelled At For Touching Her Phone

Living with roommates requires respect for shared space.

The following story is about a woman who was constantly disturbed by her roommate’s early morning alarms.

One morning, she decided to turn off the alarm herself. What followed was a tense conversation about boundaries.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for switching off my roommate’s alarms? I live in college dorms. I share a room with another girl. This girl keeps a minimum of five alarms in the early morning. She would not even wake up to them, and the alarms keep ringing.

This young woman confronted her roommate over something silly in the past.

At first, I used to wake her up by calling her from across the room to switch them off. But after a while, for whatever reason, we started ignoring each other. This happened after she confronted me over something very silly. Now, the energy in the room is really awkward. I try not to talk to her as much as possible.

She decided to turn off her roommate’s alarm by herself.

So the other day, when her alarms kept going off, I got up from my bed. I went over to her side of the room and slid the alarm off on her phone screen. She immediately woke up and yelled at me not to touch her phone. When I told her the alarms were annoying me, she said I could call her. She said I could ask her to switch it off and that I did not need to touch her phone for that.

Now, she’s wondering why she was the one to be blamed here.

Then, I told her calmly to reduce the number of alarms to a maximum of two. She straight up pretended not to hear me. Why is it my responsibility to call her to switch off her alarms when it is causing disturbance in a shared space? Can she not wake up to her own alarms? I genuinely do not know who is at fault here. So help out.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user offers some advice.

She’s being inconsiderate, says this one.

This person chimes in.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

Finally, short and simple.

If your alarm wakes the whole room, don’t be surprised to get some call-outs.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.