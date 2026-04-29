Woman Waited Two Weeks To Thank The Coworker Who Got Her A Job Interview, So He Guilt Tripped Her Over It And Started Ignoring Her Attempts To Make It Right

Saying thank you is important, and waiting two weeks to do it after someone personally called in favors to get you hired is cutting it pretty close.

When a woman finally texted her ex coworker to thank him for landing her a job interview, he made it clear he’d been stewing over the silence since day one.

The worst part is — he kind of had a point.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not thanking a friend for getting me a job interview? I (22F) went to see my ex coworker David (28M) at the coffee shop we used to work at together, and he called some people to get me a job interview. We were talking about how I’m looking for a job in another cafe and didn’t know where to start.

David turned out to be the perfect person to turn to.

So he helped. He scheduled me a job interview. I thanked him then for even calling those people for me, even if nothing came of it.

She planned to show him her gratitude, but life got in the way.

I ended up getting the job and wanted to go to the cafe David works at to thank him in person and buy him a drink. However my schedule was a bit crazy for the first 2 weeks and I couldn’t make it, so I ended up texting him near the end of week 2 to thank him.

David definitely took notice.

He sent a voice message replying “I know, I’ve known since the day you started. I remember thinking wow you couldn’t even say thank you after I got you the job, but yeah. I’ve known the whole time.”

It rubbed her the wrong way, but still she tried to save face.

It was kind of dramatic, but I understood so I texted back and explained I wanted to come in person to say thank you and discuss earlier but just couldn’t make it. I said thank you again and asked when he was working so I can come and buy him the drink anyway, and if not this week then the following one. But to that he just replied “Yeah yeah come next week. Just make sure it’s all good for you.” Which also came off kinda ironic on his part, but I just said I will try to make it this week.

But when she tried to stop by and see him, things didn’t go as planned.

Since he never told me when he actually works I came by that week anyway but he wasn’t there, so I told his coworkers to tell him I was looking for him. A few days later (today) I texted again asking when he is working, but he is ignoring me for about 6 hours now. So my question is, AITA for not texting immediately the day I started or is he blowing this out of proportion?

Definitely seems like David’s response is on the dramatic side.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks there’s more than enough blame to go around.

Saying “thank you” really is an important skill.

This commenter doesn’t find this the appropriate way to show gratitude.

Referrals are kind of a big deal.

A quick text on day one would have solved all of this.

Consider this a lesson learned the awkward way.

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