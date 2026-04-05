Woman Wants To Go On A Vacation, But Since Her Boyfriend Quit His Job And Can’t Afford To Split 50/50, She Wants To Go Alone

A partnership isn’t a partnership if only one person does all the work.

In this story, a woman started asking herself what she’s getting out of her relationship. She wants to have fun and travel, but her boyfriend can’t afford to go with her.

Should she start doing things alone?

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for taking a vacation by myself and not bringing my partner? I’m 24f & my boyfriend is 25m. We’ve been together for 5 years, our relationship for the past 2 years hasn’t been great but we still love each other. He struggles with money & doesn’t have a car or savings, this has been a big issue because I’ve tried dozens (yes, dozens) of times to help him, even wasting my own money to try & build his savings.

But no help is enough to help him.

However after 5 years, he still lives paycheck to paycheck, even after moving us into my mom’s house for cheap rent, because I couldn’t keep supporting the two of us in an apartment since he quit his job. We have loads of other issues but I try to love him as much as I’m able. Here’s the main problem; For the past 5 years we’ve only been on 1.5 vacations.

Yes, we’ll go on a day trip within the state to a concert here and there because we’re in a small town that’s 5 hours from civilization (lol). But those are more stressful than relaxing, and we haven’t even gone to one in almost a year.

She wants more, but he can’t afford it.

I’ve been wanting to go to Vegas (literally the cheapest place I can think of) for Valentine’s Day. I’ve been bringing this up since early fall & he keeps agreeing it sounds fun, but when I brought it up the other day, he said he couldn’t make it work, even if we split the costs. I’m hurt, because before our relationships I used to travel 2-3 times a year for conventions & just to see friends. Now I’ve been stuck in this small town for 4 years with no friends or support system, a diminished bank account, and a partner who’s too broke to travel.

Talking to him doesn’t help, so she made plans.

We’re not in the greatest spot in our relationship right now. I’m resentful & tired of him getting to have fun and freeload on my expense when I get absolutely nothing in return. This would require me to dig into my separate savings and yes, it would be way more expensive than with two people, but I’m tired of putting my life on hold and not doing anything fun because I’m waiting for him to afford it.

She’s outgrowing her boyfriend.

Yes, this would also put my savings in a ditch but I’m able to make it back quickly since I do freelance on the side along with my job & unlike him, I actually add to my savings. Part of me knows it’ll be boring with just myself, & I would feel guilty & extremely sad, but I need to do something like I’m going crazy. I just want to enjoy the rest of my 20’s while I still can, since I’ve spent the first part of them just making sure our bills were paid & working constantly. WIBTA?

She needs to move away and not come back, and he needs to get out of her mom’s house and build his own life.

What did Reddit think?

This person sounds baffled.

She needs to start asking the right questions.

She needs to think about herself.

Food for thought.

Yup.

NOW.

She needs a trip and an ex-boyfriend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.