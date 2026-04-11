Woman Was Collecting Labubu Figures At Home, But When Her Friend’s Child Broke One, She Snatched The Doll From The Kid’s Hands
Personal belongings should be respected, even during playdates.
In this story, a woman is collecting Labubu figures at home.
During a playdate, her friend brought her young children to her house, and one of them broke her Royal Head Labubu.
She was so upset, she snatched the toy from the child… and her friend reacted negatively about it.
Let’s take a closer look!
AITA for snatching a toy from a child
I have recently started collecting Labubus for fun.
I place them around the house to create some charm and a cozy aesthetic.
My friend brought over her two young children (5F and 3F) for a playdate with my daughter.
This woman got mad at her friend’s child for damaging her doll.
While my friend and I were cooking dinner, the girls were playing.
Her younger child ripped the head off my Royal Head Labubu.
When I saw it, I was very angry. I did not yell at the kids.
I did snatch it back from her.
Her friend got furious, too.
My friend was furious over this.
She said I am traumatizing her daughter for just trying to have fun.
I told my friend that I think it is fair that she has to buy me another one.
Her friend refused to replace the doll.
Obviously, I likely will not get my beloved Royal back, but it is what it is.
She told me she will not.
She said it is just a toy and that I need to get over it.
AITA?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
You should know better, says this one.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another honest opinion from this person.
This one has something to say. Lol.
Finally, short and straightforward.
Not all toys are “just toys.” Some are beloved personal collections.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
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