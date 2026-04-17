Woman Was Excited To Move In With Her Best Friend To A New House, But She Was Suddenly Left Out After Their Contracts Had Been Signed

Friendships can get complicated when major life plans are involved.

The following story involves a woman who was excitedly planning to move in with her best friend.

They planned a house together for over a year, but her friend suddenly decided she wanted to live alone.

Now she’s left feeling confused, hurt, and unsure how to respond.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for being mad that my friend is choosing not to live with me? My friend (28F) has been in the process of buying a house. I (29F) was told I could move in with her to help pay the mortgage. This has been in the works for about a year and a half.

This woman was looking forward to living with her friend.

We have gone to apartment viewings together. We even viewed sofas and future stuff we would buy for the house or apartment. It was a chapter of our lives we were looking forward to.

Then, she noticed that her friend had become cold and distant.

Recently, I noticed she was quite distant. I did not really understand why. But she has now texted me paragraphs saying she wants to live alone. She apologised for letting me down. The contracts are signed, leaving me out of the entire process.

She got mad and disappointed.

Am I the jerk for being a bit mad about it? I have locked money away that I could have put down for a deposit on a place. I could have rented anywhere in the meantime. I also chose not to travel as I was looking forward to living with her.

She doesn’t know how to respond to her friend.

We have been best friends for over 10 years. She could not even talk to me in person. I understand it is her decision and her life, but could she not have told me months ago? I do not really know how to respond. I am happy for her and proud. But is it not a bit insensitive?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You have every right to be mad, says this one.

Here’s a similar remark.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Even the best roommate plans sometimes get evicted by reality.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.