Woman Was Feeling Exhausted Trying To Balance Her Work, Kids, And House, Yet Her Husband Still Complained About Her Not Having Dinner Ready

Balancing work, kids, and household responsibilities can be overwhelming for moms.

The following story involves a woman who was exhausted from doing everything.

One night, when she was running late in preparing dinner, her husband complained about not seeing food.

Instead of helping or waiting, he got food for himself and left her to handle everything alone.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not having dinner done The last few days, I have been running on empty. I work full time. I have been trying to clean the house. I take care of the kids and keep everything running. I have basically been going non-stop.

This woman hadn’t prepared dinner on time.

The last two nights, dinner ended up being later than planned. I have literally been cleaning and juggling everything all day. Tonight, my husband came in and tapped his watch. He asked where dinner was. I said the grill is on and I just need to put the pork chops on. I said I need to make sides, which would take about 20 minutes.

Her husband got mad and grabbed food for himself.

He was annoyed. He then went and grabbed food for just himself. This was for the second night in a row. I feel like this is absolutely wild for a grown man with two kids to do. So, I was left feeding the kids. I was also doing bedtime.

She felt like she was repeatedly failing.

I felt like I somehow failed again. I know dinner being late is not the end of the world. However, when you are already exhausted, it feels like more. Like one more reminder that you are falling short in someone’s eyes. You are actually trying really hard.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s another honest opinion.

People are calling out the husband.

Please get out, says this one.

Finally, here’s what this person would do.

If you’re too hungry to wait, at least bring back takeout for everyone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.