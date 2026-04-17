Woman Was Grocery Shopping With Her Husband Who Had A Broken Arm, But When The Cashier Made Assumptions And Called Him Lazy, The Wife Called Her Out
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Most people know that you should never judge a book by its cover, but apparently, some don’t.
So, what would you do if a cashier started making comments about your spouse being lazy, without knowing they were injured and trying their hardest? Would you let it go because they didn’t know? Or would you call them out for being rude?
In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and decides to stand up for her husband. Here’s what happened.
AITAH for telling a cashier she’s a horrible person?
My husband got into an accident at work and broke his arm. I needed to go grocery shopping, and my husband wanted to go with me, so I didn’t go alone.
I told him to rest his arm since he’s in a cast, but he insisted.
Once we got to the store, he offered to take the list and make sure we had everything we needed so I could grab the items.
She couldn’t believe her ears.
This was in the winter, so his cast was not very visible under his hoodie. We did get many looks that he wasn’t helping.
We got up to the cashier as I was unloading, and my husband noticed we were missing a sauce, so he said he was going to go get it.
As soon as he left, the cashier lady said, “Why isn’t your husband doing all the lifting?”
I looked up and asked, “What did you say?” (I wanted to make sure I heard her correctly).
It seemed the woman had beef with men.
She repeated herself and added that he seems extremely lazy.
I told her, “Wow, this is why you never assume. His arm is broken.”
She then said, “Men always find an excuse.”
I rolled my eyes and said, “You’re a horrible person to insult someone you don’t know.”
AITA??
Yikes! She made a rude comment about the wrong husband!
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.
This person doesn’t think it was the cashier’s business.
According to this comment, the cashier was wrong.
For this person, everything was fine until her last comment.
Here’s a woman who always does heavier lifting than her husband.
That comment was way out of line, and let’s hope she never says anything like that again.
Woman Was Grocery Shopping With Her Husband Who Had A Broken Arm, But When The Cashier Made Assumptions And Called Him Lazy, The Wife Called Her Out
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Most people know that you should never judge a book by its cover, but apparently, some don’t.
So, what would you do if a cashier started making comments about your spouse being lazy, without knowing they were injured and trying their hardest? Would you let it go because they didn’t know? Or would you call them out for being rude?
In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and decides to stand up for her husband. Here’s what happened.
She couldn’t believe her ears.
It seemed the woman had beef with men.
Yikes! She made a rude comment about the wrong husband!
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.
This person doesn’t think it was the cashier’s business.
According to this comment, the cashier was wrong.
For this person, everything was fine until her last comment.
Here’s a woman who always does heavier lifting than her husband.
That comment was way out of line, and let’s hope she never says anything like that again.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
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Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad behavior, being judged, cashier, ENTITY, judgemental, picture, reddit, rude comment, top
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