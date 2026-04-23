Woman Was Too Busy To Confirm Plans With Her Friend Who Was Set To Fly To Visit Her, So Her Friend Decided To Cancel The Whole Trip

Communication is important when making plans that involve booking flights.

In this story, this woman has been making plans to go on a trip with her friend who wanted to come visit her. However, her busy student life made her forget to confirm their plans and her friend did not appreciate having to wait for her call to book a flight.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for refusing my friend to come to my place (4hrs by flight) for a trip My best friend (F) and I (22F) always planned on her visiting Guwahati, India, where I am right now, as it’s a good place. So, last Friday, we talked and made this impromptu plan that she would come to my place for a small trip to Bhutan, which she was supposed to confirm by Monday with her manager. Important note: because I’m studying, I have an important presentation along with some submissions in the same week she would be coming. But I was like, I can get them done somehow, so we can go on the trip. Then Monday came. I was busy the whole day, in the wood workshop, without any rest or food.

This woman was too busy to make a solid plan with her friend.

My friend suggested we have some beers, which made me extremely sleepy. Then I woke up with gastric issues, so I had to take injections. After that, I had to visit my professor for my thesis and then do more work. When I eventually returned home, I was so tired. Still, I called her to discuss the plans, but we weren’t able to discuss properly. I told her I would get back with more information about Bhutan travel after asking some friends by 5:00 p.m., but then I slept until 7:00 p.m.

So her friend gave her a chance to back out, and she took it.

Her side: after getting confirmation on Monday, she had to book flight tickets, which were pretty costly. She was getting impatient because less time meant more expensive tickets. Then, while we were planning the trip, she sent me this huge backhand explanation: “I’m asking again, you have work, so think properly. We can make the trip again; it’s okay and stuff.” I was so weirded out by that, even though I had explained the whole situation before—that I was totally fine, it’s just that I had been in the hospital and was tired, etc. So, to that, I just said, “Yeah, let’s cancel this.” But soon, like in 2 hours, I realized and got back to her, asking her to please come on the trip. I even said I would pay for one side of the flight ticket and all… But then she was like, “Nah.”

If you really wanted to make the trip happen, you would’ve made time for planning.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section are saying.

Here’s a valid point.

A fair perspective from this user.

A reader shares a shrewd observation.

And people are calling her out.

It’s okay to admit you’re too busy for a trip.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.