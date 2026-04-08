Woman Was Walking Towards A Pet Store, But Another Woman Rolled Down Her Car Window And Started Yelling At Her

Imagine minding your own business on a shopping trip when a complete stranger starts yelling at you about something you have no control over. How would you react? Would you respond or walk away?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she responds to the crazy lady, but she’s still baffled by the entire encounter.

Let’s read all about it.

Pet store parking attendant?? I was walking into the pet store to get some dog food and wearing a yellow Hufflepuff shirt my husband bought me after he saw the new Harry Potter play on broadway. It looks kind of like a badger in the shape of an “H.” Anyway, I guess that could be mistaken for a dog image? There was a car basically sitting in the exit to the street. I’m not sure if there was traffic and he was trying to turn left and taking a while? Who knows…not important, really…

Enter Karen.

SUV/soccer-mom/I-want-to-speak-to-the manager-haircut/Karen pulls up behind said car, notices me walking up to the entrance to the pet store. Karen: (Rolls down her window and starts screeching.) “Hey! HEY!! This car won’t let me out of the parking lot. Me: (totally confused) Oh… well I parked over there!” (I point in the opposite direction of the parking lot.) -car pulls out- Karen: “He’s leaving now.” -Karen also leaves parking lot-

It does seem dumb.

Who rolls down their window and starts yelling at people? I didn’t realize until 5 minutes later she may have thought I worked at the pet store because of my shirt… but even if I did work at the pet store what could I have possibly done about the car in front of her?? It was a relatively large shopping center. What a dumb person.

That is crazy. Whether she worked at the pet store or not, why yell at her about another car?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person likes Karen stories.

Here’s a theory that makes sense.

This person has a good comeback.

This is funny!

Karen clearly wasn’t a Harry Potter fan.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.