Woman Worked At A Job While Pregnant With High-Risk Twins, But Her Boss Complained About Appointments And Sick Days Despite Her Health Needs

Pregnancy should be met with support, not stress.

In this story, a woman with a high-risk pregnancy faced constant criticism from her boss over medical appointments and occasional sick days.

When she texted her boss one day that she couldn’t make it due to the flu, she got hysterical.

So now, she realized her boss had zero empathy, so she began planning for a healthier work environment.

Check out the full details below.

Boss is annoyed that I have so many appointments. To be clear, I’m pregnant with high-risk twins. I essentially have appointments every week, and soon, I will be having them twice a week. My boss has told me on many occasions that it’s annoying how many appointments I have. I always respond with, “I have the best doctors watching my babies and myself.”

This woman texted her boss that she couldn’t come to work.

To top it off, she also gets annoyed when I call in sick. My toddler brings home something once a month, and I get hit hard due to the fact that my body is already working overtime growing two babies. Today, I texted saying I won’t be in due to flu.

Her boss responded with a snarky comment.

She responds, “Oh my God, (my name), this is crazy. I am so freaking busy, I can’t do this anymore.” Then, she tries to call me this afternoon asking why the printer isn’t working. Mind you, I get zero pay for sick time and only accrue 3 hours of PTO every two weeks. This PTO is promptly used up with the baby appointments.

So she’s planning on leaving and looking for a better job.

I’m honestly just laughing about it all because she has zero empathy. My health comes first. Fire me if you want, my contract is “at will” anyways. I recognized the negative behavior after working here for two weeks. So wish me luck on trying to find something new when my due date is in 3 months.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person gives some useful advice.

This person chimes in.

Here’s another sound suggestion.

This user shares some valid points.

Finally, this person gives their honest opinion.

Some bosses forget that being “human” is a job requirement, too.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.