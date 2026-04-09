Woman Working In A Call Center Would Deliver Bad News To Customers, But She Refused To Be Intimidated When They Handed The Phone To Their Husbands

Some customers can’t handle bad news in a professional way.

In this story, an employee who works in a call center sometimes has to deliver bad news to customers.

She noticed a pattern in what certain female customers do, thinking this tactic would change the news.

But no matter what they do, she stands firm on giving the same news.

Check out the full details below.

“I’m going to give you to my husband” Does anyone else work in a call center environment and find it kind of funny when you call and speak to a woman? And you are actually giving her bad news? You tell her what she does not want to hear.

This employee would sometimes be stopped mid-conversation.

Then, she just stops talking mid-conversation and says: “Hold on, I’m giving you to my husband.” He then gets on the line and talks violently to you in a threatening manner as if you are going to cave and give him what he wants.

But that’s fine, because she doesn’t tolerate it.

You can put your husband, your daddy, your grandpappy, whoever on the line, ma’am. Whatever I am telling you remains the same. If you need to get your husband on the line to raise his voice and talk over me, I am a woman. That is fine. You may tolerate it, but I certainly will not.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person can relate, too.

Here’s a valid point.

Lol. Here’s an idea…

Finally, just keep doing your job, says this person.

Putting your husband on the phone doesn’t magically change the news.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.