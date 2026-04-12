Woman Works At An After School Program In Canada, But She Wants To Leave Before Her Job Officially Ends For The Summer

Imagine working with children after school during the school year as part of an after school program. Your job ends when the school year ends. If you lined up a summer job, would you continue working in your current position until the school year ends, or would you want to give yourself a break in between and leave early?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and she wants to leaver her job a little early. The supervisor isn’t very happy about this.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing my current supervisors request to stay for another 2 weeks? For context: I’m currently working at an after school program (in Canada) looking after children after their regular school hours for 15 hours a week. They are set for summer vacation on June 30th which is when my employment is technically over.. We just had 2 staff leave this week.

It was pretty easy for her to find a summer job.

However I had found a new summer job (completed the interview yesterday and they got back to me today saying I got the position). Which I accepted that and the new position is set to start July 4th with an orientation next Tuesday. With that being said I immediately informed my current supervisor about the situation how I plan on continuing until next Wednesday (June 22nd) which would be my last day. I had explained that I needed time off for myself before heading into the new position as it’s much needed for myself.

But the supervisor wanted her to stay longer.

But the supervisor kept asking if I could stay until June 30th. Which I said no. Then I got asked if I could stay until next friday. Which I also said no.

She’s wondering if she should agree to stay longer.

And other reasons I feel like the overall environment is becoming less engaging (as in the field of child care it’d be a lot better working in team settings but due to this place being severely understaffed then in my case working in teams isn’t possible as I’m the only one responsible for 15 children. I plan on going back to university in September 2023 for teachers college. Am I in the wrong here? Has anyone else faced a similar situation?

She gave her notice. She doesn’t have to agree to stay longer. I can see how this is inconvenient for the supervisor though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person doesn’t think anyone did anything wrong.

Another person is on her side.

But this is something important to consider.

Think of the children…and the job reference!

She might want to reconsider leaving early.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.