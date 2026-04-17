Woman’s Boyfriend Kept Accumulating Jackets He Never Wore, So When They Broke Up, She Donated Them All To A Charity Store

Some people don’t care how their actions affect people they live with. If they think of it at all.

Fortunately, this becomes the star ingredient of simple revenge. Check out how this woman did it with a good deed.

Too many jackets My ex had too many jackets in a small downstairs coat closet that the entire family had to share. We lived in the Pacific Northwest, so we all had several jackets. His jackets were always a bone of contention between us because he only wore the same two.

This guy was a piece of work.

Even though he only wore 2 of them, he continued to order free jackets from work every year, bring them home, and stuff them in the closet. After I kicked him out for cheating, he only took his two favorites and refused to come back for the rest. I gave all of the jackets to a homeless shelter in downtown Olympia, our home town, just blocks from his workplace.

The donation served two purposes.

For months afterwards there were homeless men walking around downtown, wearing Port of Olympia jackets with my ex’s name embroidered across the right chest! He and everyone else who worked at the port no doubt saw the same men. I saw them all the time.

Here is what folks are talking about.

You have to laugh!

Boo you’re no fun.

It made me smile!

Imagine if these guys notice the trend, too. LOL!

I agree!

I wonder how many jackets this guy has owned in his life.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.