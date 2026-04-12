Young Woman Didn’t Mind Chatting With Her Weird Older Neighbor, But When The Conversation Turned To Politics And His Interest In Dating, She Started Avoiding Him

Imagine living next to a neighbor who lives alone and seems to like to make small talk when he sees you coming and going. Would you be happy to chat for a bit, or would you prefer to simply wave hello and avoid the neighbor otherwise?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she didn’t mind talking to her older neighbor…at first. Keep reading to see why that changed and if you think she’s wrong to stop talking to him.

AITA for not speaking to my weird neighbor? I (23F) live in a townhouse and my neighbor, a guy in his late fifties, is a little weird. He doesn’t have any family and I think he might be a little autistic so I give him grace when I can.

She didn’t mind his small talk at first.

He normally always greets me when I come home from work and he will tell me about the weather or whatever show he is watching as he doesn’t work. I had no problem with this and actually enjoyed it for the most part. However, for a while now he has started to talk politics with me and I am learning that this guy is very hateful.

He’s making her feel uncomfortable.

He also started to talk about his love life and how he was “looking for the right girl” and he was tired of being single all while getting a little to close for comfort.

After he started doing this I started to get uncomfortable whenever he would speak to me as I do not share the same views and well the other stuff just made me uncomfortable. Anyway since then I haven’t really been giving him the time of day and have just been doing the “hey how are you” “I’m good” since. So, am I a jerk for not speaking to him?

She should not feel obligated to have uncomfortable conversations with her weird neighbor. If she’s nice to him, he might get the wrong idea, and that would make the situation even worse.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks she’s doing the right thing.

Another person agrees that she should keep avoiding him.

Here’s some more advice.

Everyone knows the neighbor is being creepy.

Hopefully he can take a hint.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.