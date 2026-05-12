“12 Cartons of Ice Cream and a Pack of Ribs”: The Story of a Child Left Alone and Her Instant Shopping Empire

Kids do the darndest things…

And sometimes, that includes them spending their parents’ money without permission!

A mom named Ceaira showed TikTok viewers how her daughter Evie surprised her by ordering a whole lotta groceries to their house.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My 7-year-old ordered groceries without my knowledge.”

Ceaira saw a bunch of groceries outside their front door and asked her daughter, “What is all this? Did Dad order groceries?”

Evie admitted she used her mom’s PayPal card to order groceries to be delivered.

Ceaira asked, “How did you know what to buy?”

Evie responded, “I know your brain.”

Evie then said, “It was only $50.”

Her mom responded, “This was not $50. On my account, it shows $450.”

The large order contained chocolate rice cakes, chips, Sprite, ketchup, macaroni and cheese, ravioli, and a host of other items.

Her mom asked, “Evie, did you really need all these junk foods?”

The girl answered, “Yep.”

Evie then pointed out the shelves were empty, so she felt like she needed to order the groceries.

LOL!

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

This kid is gonna be handful when she gets older!