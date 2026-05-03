A Big Dog Wanted To Play Tug-Of-War With A Tiny Dachshund

There’s nothing cuter than seeing a really big dog and a really small dog play together…even when the playing doesn’t go as planned.

A viral TikTok video shows how a big dog named Lyndon and a Dachshund named Olive like to play with each other…more or less.

The video was filmed in the TikTokker’s kitchen.

Lyndon held a toy and wanted Olive to play tug-of-war with him.

Olive gave the toy a pull, but it was pretty clear this game wasn’t going to last very long.

The video’s caption reads, “What I think the voice in Lyndon’s head sounds like when he plays with Olly.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a funny photo.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This game didn’t go as planned…

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