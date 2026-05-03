May 3, 2026 at 7:55 am

A Big Dog Wanted To Play Tug-Of-War With A Tiny Dachshund

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs playing tug of war

TikTok/@minidoxolive

There’s nothing cuter than seeing a really big dog and a really small dog play together…even when the playing doesn’t go as planned.

A viral TikTok video shows how a big dog named Lyndon and a Dachshund named Olive like to play with each other…more or less.

dogs playing tug of war

TikTok/@minidoxolive

The video was filmed in the TikTokker’s kitchen.

Lyndon held a toy and wanted Olive to play tug-of-war with him.

dogs playing tug of war

TikTok/@minidoxolive

Olive gave the toy a pull, but it was pretty clear this game wasn’t going to last very long.

The video’s caption reads, “What I think the voice in Lyndon’s head sounds like when he plays with Olly.”

dogs playing tug of war

TikTok/@minidoxolive

Here’s the video.

@minidoxolive

What I think the voice in Lyndon’s head sounds like when he plays with Olly #dachshund #labradorretriever #dachshundpuppy #dachshundsoftiktok #labrador

♬ original sound – kardashianshulu

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a funny photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.09.40 AM A Big Dog Wanted To Play Tug Of War With A Tiny Dachshund

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.09.49 AM A Big Dog Wanted To Play Tug Of War With A Tiny Dachshund

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.09.59 AM A Big Dog Wanted To Play Tug Of War With A Tiny Dachshund

This game didn’t go as planned…

If you liked this post, check out this feud between neighbors that’s all about whether or not leash laws should always be enforced.

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