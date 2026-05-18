A Calm First Dog Led a Couple to Get a Second—But the Dynamic Changed Everything

I feel like parents do this kind of thing with kids, too…

I’m talking about when their first child is calm and easy to deal with, so they decide to have a second one…

And then all hell breaks loose!

A woman named Asontea decided to get a second dog because of how her first one behaved…

And things didn’t go as planned.

The video showed Asontea’s dog sitting quietly on a couch.

The text overlay reads, “The dog that made us want a second.”

The text continued, “The second.”

Asontea’s second dog made a mess with its food bowl.

The TikTokker showed the first dog again and it wasquiet and subdued.

And then she showed viewers her new dog again.

The second pooch barked and wagged its tail wildly.

The video’s caption reads, “Best decision ever.”

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Things are getting pretty wild in this household!