May 17, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Calm First Dog Led a Couple to Get a Second—But the Dynamic Changed Everything

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs on a couch

TikTok/@asonteaquen_

I feel like parents do this kind of thing with kids, too…

I’m talking about when their first child is calm and easy to deal with, so they decide to have a second one…

And then all hell breaks loose!

A woman named Asontea decided to get a second dog because of how her first one behaved…

And things didn’t go as planned.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@asonteaquen_

The video showed Asontea’s dog sitting quietly on a couch.

The text overlay reads, “The dog that made us want a second.”

The text continued, “The second.”

Asontea’s second dog made a mess with its food bowl.

dog eating some food

TikTok/@asonteaquen_

The TikTokker showed the first dog again and it wasquiet and subdued.

And then she showed viewers her new dog again.

The second pooch barked and wagged its tail wildly.

The video’s caption reads, “Best decision ever.”

dog on a couch

TikTok/@asonteaquen_

Take a look at the video.

@asonteaquen_

Best decision ever 🫶🏻 @summerstorm_goldendoodle #dog #dogsofttiktok #goldendoodle #puppy #canada

♬ original sound – Herbert and Clover

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.36.02 AM A Calm First Dog Led a Couple to Get a Second—But the Dynamic Changed Everything

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.36.15 AM A Calm First Dog Led a Couple to Get a Second—But the Dynamic Changed Everything

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.36.34 AM A Calm First Dog Led a Couple to Get a Second—But the Dynamic Changed Everything

Things are getting pretty wild in this household!

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