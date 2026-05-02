A Cat Makes His Owner Play “Red Light, Green Light” When He Wants To Come Inside

You don’t see a whole lot of stories about cats learning to do tricks and play games, but that’s about to change today!

A TikTokker named Meg posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks how her cat, Grim, is quite the little jokester when it’s time to come inside the house.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: My cat makes me play red light, green light every time I want him to come inside.”

Grim sat on the steps of Meg’s front porch.

Meg told her cat, “Come inside, please.”

But the cat wouldn’t budge…

Meg said, “This is the silliest game.”

Meg kept stepping back inside her house and every time she did, Grim stepped a little bit closer.

After a few starts and stops, Grim finally went inside.

The video’s caption reads, “If I don’t go inside he won’t move. If I walk out to grab him, he’ll run. We must play according to his rules.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this viewer was impressed.

This guy is a little rascal!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who wouldn’t let his friend bring over her dogs because he was protecting his cat’s peace.