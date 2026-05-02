May 2, 2026 at 1:55 pm

A Cat Makes His Owner Play “Red Light, Green Light” When He Wants To Come Inside

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a porch

TikTok/@grimandmeg

You don’t see a whole lot of stories about cats learning to do tricks and play games, but that’s about to change today!

A TikTokker named Meg posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks how her cat, Grim, is quite the little jokester when it’s time to come inside the house.

cat on a porch

TikTok/@grimandmeg

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: My cat makes me play red light, green light every time I want him to come inside.”

Grim sat on the steps of Meg’s front porch.

Meg told her cat, “Come inside, please.”

But the cat wouldn’t budge…

cat on a porch

TikTok/@grimandmeg

Meg said, “This is the silliest game.”

Meg kept stepping back inside her house and every time she did, Grim stepped a little bit closer.

After a few starts and stops, Grim finally went inside.

The video’s caption reads, “If I don’t go inside he won’t move. If I walk out to grab him, he’ll run. We must play according to his rules.”

cat on a porch

TikTok/@grimandmeg

Check out the video.

@grimandmeg

If I don’t go inside he won’t move. If I walk out to grab him, he’ll run. We must play according to his rules. #americancurl #catsoftiktok

♬ Heartwarming, everyday, funny BGM(1194980) – K’s note

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.05.32 AM A Cat Makes His Owner Play Red Light, Green Light When He Wants To Come Inside

Another individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.05.47 AM A Cat Makes His Owner Play Red Light, Green Light When He Wants To Come Inside

And this viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.05.57 AM A Cat Makes His Owner Play Red Light, Green Light When He Wants To Come Inside

This guy is a little rascal!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who wouldn’t let his friend bring over her dogs because he was protecting his cat’s peace.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter