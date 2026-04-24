A Friend Wanted To Come Over With Her Dogs, But She Said No Because She Has Cats That Would Be Scared Of Them

Having friends over to visit can be a lot of fun, but when you have cats, you may not want them to bring their dogs.

What would you do if one friend wanted to come over but refused to come without her dogs, so she was trying to manipulate you into letting her bring them?

That is what happened to the girl in this story, so she made it clear that she will always put her cats.

Keep reading for all the details.

This friend who couldn’t take “no” as an answer I had this particular friend who couldn’t, for the love of God, take “no” as an answer.

If you tried to say no to her, she would complains and insists until you said yes, and if you didn’t, she would pout for hours. Earlier this year, she asked if she could visit me at my new place (a 4h drive from hers). For context, my flat is around 500 square ft and I have an old cat who’s super shy.

Well, this is not going to work out.

Problem is : she has two young dogs, who are energetic as hell. I’ve seen them in action. I clearly don’t want them at my place and near my cat. And I know her boyfriend or her mom can take care of them for few days whenever she asks. So I just told her “yeah, come anytime! Thought I’d prefer if you could come without your dogs, my flat is too small for them to stay a long period of time and I’d rather my cat to be as free as possible in her own home”.

Her request was very reasonable.

She got super annoyed and answered something along the lines “well, never mind, it’s too complicated to see you these days.”. And I knew she was mad. But I was fed up by her behavior at this point. We usually exchanged messages or call each others from time to time to keep in touch, and, well, the last few months, she didn’t initiate.

This is just manipulation.

I sent her a message, asking for what’s up and stuff. She kept me on read for a few days (unusual for her) and then sent me “oh well, you know, I’m so lucky and happy to have my dogs. I know I can always count on them when I need to.” Just that. Petty revenge incoming in my mind.

Two can play at this game.

I answered “oh girly pop, I so understand you! I love my cat so much, I’m even thinking about adopting another one <3 and I’ve finally made this flat my own, I’m pretty good these days!” She left me on read, again, and I’m living my best life ever since, with my peace and my cat.

Honestly, who has time for a ‘friend’ like that who is always being manipulative? Hopefully she doesn’t give in.

Check out what the top commenters on Reddit have to say about this situation.

Yeah, I 100% agree with this commenter.

Exactly, she should put her cats above her friend’s dogs.

Right. What are they thinking?

Sometimes being ignored is a blessing.

Sadly, this is what I think too. The friendship has run its course.

This type of manipulation just isn’t appropriate for a mature friendship.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.