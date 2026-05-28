A Classroom Incident Escalates After a Student Turns on His Classmates

I don’t know about you, but I was taught from a very young age that it’s not a good idea to snitch on your peers.

You keep your mouth shut, or else you’ll get a reputation as a narc who nobody wants to be friends with…and what kid wants that, right?

But, as you and I both know, some kids just can’t help themselves and they become tattle-tales.

The youngster who wrote the story you’re about to read became a snitch and now he wants to know if he did the wrong thing…

But it sounds like, deep down, he might already know.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

AITA for snitching on my classmates after I got in trouble? “It was last week, on Monday, when I started jumping on the teacher’s desk during break as a joke.

Busted! Nice move, dude…

The janitor saw me, told the vice principal, and the vice principal came in our classroom to write a note home for the whole class. The janitor didn’t immediately say what happened, but was vague and said that the whole class was being too loud and that we had been previously scolded by the teacher next door whom was annoyed by the noise. The vice principal was opening his laptop to write down everything, and I was looking at my classmates with the “Please don’t snitch” look. One of my classmates was visibly annoyed by me and started raving about how everyone should take their own responsibilities for their actions.

This kid is gonna have some problems moving forward…

I did take my responsibilities and reported myself, but I also said that since sincerity and taking accountability was apparently so important to everyone, I pointed out the massive scissors scratching on the classroom door and said that I wouldn’t have snitched on anyone even though I clearly saw who did it. It was to test if the people involved in the act had balls of steel to stand up for their words.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user said he’s to blame.

Another individual agreed.

And this person weighed in.

This kid better get it through his head that nobody likes a snitch, a narc, or a tattle-tale (take your pick).

If you get one of those labels attached to you, you’re gonna have a helluva time getting rid of it and your school years could be a nightmare.

So remember kids, just keep your mouth shut.

As the old saying goes…snitches get stitches!