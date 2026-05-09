A Dog Got Upset When He Realized His Owner Went Hunting Without Him

Nobody likes to disappoint their dogs.

I mean, they are our best friends, right?

You bet they are!

So it can be heartbreaking when our furry pals get upset.

A woman named Syd showed TikTok viewers how her dog reacted when he got upset about something that is very important to him.

The video shows Syd’s howling outside her back door.

The text overlay reads, “His genuine reaction when he realized dad left to go hunting without him.”

The pooch howled some more and then turned around and stared at Syd.

Syd tagged her partner in the video’s caption and wrote, “Don’t ever leave him again.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared a story.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

This poor fella got left behind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a manager who wouldn’t believe the machine was broke until he ended up in the hospital after using it.