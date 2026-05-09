May 8, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Dog Got Upset When He Realized His Owner Went Hunting Without Him

by Matthew Gilligan

dog howling out back

TikTok/@sydneydanelle

Nobody likes to disappoint their dogs.

I mean, they are our best friends, right?

You bet they are!

So it can be heartbreaking when our furry pals get upset.

A woman named Syd showed TikTok viewers how her dog reacted when he got upset about something that is very important to him.

dog howling out back

TikTok/@sydneydanelle

The video shows Syd’s howling outside her back door.

The text overlay reads, “His genuine reaction when he realized dad left to go hunting without him.”

dog howling on porch

TikTok/@sydneydanelle

The pooch howled some more and then turned around and stared at Syd.

Syd tagged her partner in the video’s caption and wrote, “Don’t ever leave him again.”

dog howling on porch

TikTok/@sydneydanelle

Take a look at the video.

@sydneydanelle

@Cameron Boyett don’t ever leave him again #duckhunting

♬ Heartwarming, everyday, funny BGM(1194980) – K’s note

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.20.39 PM A Dog Got Upset When He Realized His Owner Went Hunting Without Him

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.20.54 PM A Dog Got Upset When He Realized His Owner Went Hunting Without Him

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.21.31 PM A Dog Got Upset When He Realized His Owner Went Hunting Without Him

This poor fella got left behind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a manager who wouldn’t believe the machine was broke until he ended up in the hospital after using it.

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Categories: Life & Drama
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