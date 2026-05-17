A Dog’s Clever Move During a Walk Has Everyone Laughing

Yes, some dogs are more clever than others…

And this pooch is one smart cookie!

A woman named Alayna showed TikTok viewers how her dog behaved on a walk because he was having such a good time that he didn’t want it to end.

The video shows Alayna walked her dog down a sidewalk.

The text overlay reads, “He knows that if we turn right at the stop sign, it means a shorter walk.”

As they approached the stop sign, the dog sped up and pulled Alayna down the sidewalk…

And then he slowed down again once he was past the stop sign.

Alayna wrote in the caption, “Nothin’s gettin’ by this guy.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was amused.

This dog knew exactly what he was doing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.