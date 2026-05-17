May 16, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Dog’s Clever Move During a Walk Has Everyone Laughing

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a walk

TikTok/@alaynasimone

Yes, some dogs are more clever than others…

And this pooch is one smart cookie!

A woman named Alayna showed TikTok viewers how her dog behaved on a walk because he was having such a good time that he didn’t want it to end.

dog on a walk

TikTok/@alaynasimone

The video shows Alayna walked her dog down a sidewalk.

The text overlay reads, “He knows that if we turn right at the stop sign, it means a shorter walk.”

dog on a walk

TikTok/@alaynasimone

As they approached the stop sign, the dog sped up and pulled Alayna down the sidewalk…

And then he slowed down again once he was past the stop sign.

Alayna wrote in the caption, “Nothin’s gettin’ by this guy.”

dog on a walk

TikTok/@alaynasimone

Here’s the video.

@alaynasimone

nothin’s gettin by this guy 😂 #dogsoftiktok #dogs #laughoutloud #funnydogs #sneaky

♬ original sound – alaynasimone

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.14.44 AM A Dog’s Clever Move During a Walk Has Everyone Laughing

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.15.05 AM A Dog’s Clever Move During a Walk Has Everyone Laughing

And this TikTokker was amused.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.15.18 AM A Dog’s Clever Move During a Walk Has Everyone Laughing

This dog knew exactly what he was doing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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