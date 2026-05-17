A Dog’s “Home Alone” Behavior Was Caught on Camera, and It’s Surprising

A lot of folks wonder what their pets do when they’re not around…

And if you’re one of those people, wonder no more!

A woman named Angelica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her pooch Jameson was up to when he thought he had the house to himself.

The video’s caption reads, “When your dog is watching his favorite movie and thinks he’s home alone.”

Angelica filmed the video from upstairs in her house.

Jameson sat on a couch and he was fully invested in the movie he was watching.

Jameson howled and made some funny barking noises…

And then he caught Angelica watching him and stared up at her.

Angelica laughed and asked him, “Are you okay?”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

We needed this funny video in our lives today, and so do you!