May 17, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Dog’s “Home Alone” Behavior Was Caught on Camera, and It’s Surprising

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a couch

TikTok/@angelicaluna793

A lot of folks wonder what their pets do when they’re not around…

And if you’re one of those people, wonder no more!

A woman named Angelica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her pooch Jameson was up to when he thought he had the house to himself.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@angelicaluna793

The video’s caption reads, “When your dog is watching his favorite movie and thinks he’s home alone.”

Angelica filmed the video from upstairs in her house.

Jameson sat on a couch and he was fully invested in the movie he was watching.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@angelicaluna793

Jameson howled and made some funny barking noises…

And then he caught Angelica watching him and stared up at her.

Angelica laughed and asked him, “Are you okay?”

dog on a couch

TikTok/@angelicaluna793

Check out the video.

@angelicaluna793

When your dog is watching his favorite movie and thinks he’s home alone #Jameson #xlbully #secretlifeofpets2 #tvdog

♬ original sound – Angelica93moon

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.27.17 AM A Dog’s “Home Alone” Behavior Was Caught on Camera, and It’s Surprising

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.27.30 AM A Dog’s “Home Alone” Behavior Was Caught on Camera, and It’s Surprising

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.27.53 AM A Dog’s “Home Alone” Behavior Was Caught on Camera, and It’s Surprising

We needed this funny video in our lives today, and so do you!

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