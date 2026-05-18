A Dog’s Incredible Jump Out of an Enclosure Was Caught on Camera

Have you ever heard of the movie Air Bud: Golden Receiver?

If not, look it up…because after watching this viral TikTok video, you’ll think the dog featured in it would have been perfect for the lead role!

His name is Ollie and his owner showed viewers how talented he is.

In the video, Ollie was with two other dogs in an enclosure in a living room.

The text overlay reads, “Nobody warned me Golden Retrievers could jump like this.”

Ollie got ready…

And then he jumped over the enclosure, across the room, and onto a couch!

This pooch is just like Superman!

The caption reads, “This is Ollie’s Olympic event.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

That was pretty impressive!