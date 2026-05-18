May 18, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Dog’s Incredible Jump Out of an Enclosure Was Caught on Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs in a living room

TikTok/@ollieandotispack

Have you ever heard of the movie Air Bud: Golden Receiver?

If not, look it up…because after watching this viral TikTok video, you’ll think the dog featured in it would have been perfect for the lead role!

His name is Ollie and his owner showed viewers how talented he is.

dogs in a living room

TikTok/@ollieandotispack

In the video, Ollie was with two other dogs in an enclosure in a living room.

The text overlay reads, “Nobody warned me Golden Retrievers could jump like this.”

Ollie got ready…

And then he jumped over the enclosure, across the room, and onto a couch!

dog jumping out of kennel

TikTok/@ollieandotispack

This pooch is just like Superman!

The caption reads, “This is Ollie’s Olympic event.”

dog on a couch

TikTok/@ollieandotispack

Let’s take a look at the video.

@ollieandotispack

This is Ollie’s Olympic event 🥇 #goldenretriever #doghumor #dogreels #cutedogs #dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – shokanvisuals

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.29.50 AM A Dog’s Incredible Jump Out of an Enclosure Was Caught on Camera

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.29.59 AM A Dog’s Incredible Jump Out of an Enclosure Was Caught on Camera

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.30.07 AM A Dog’s Incredible Jump Out of an Enclosure Was Caught on Camera

That was pretty impressive!

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