A Dog’s Reaction to Mannequins Thinking They’ll Give Him Treats Surprises Viewers

Folks, you’re about to meet a very, very, VERY good boy.

His name is Ranger and he’s the star of a viral TikTok video that showed him trying to score some treats from unlikely sources.

Ranger was in a store with his owner.

The video’s caption reads, “When the Lululemon employees always give you treats, but you’re having a hard time figuring who is real or not.”

Ranger went up to different mannequins and sat down, waiting patiently for a treat.

Ranger’s owners laughed as he tried it with different dummies.

The text overlay reads, “I can’t tell who’s real or fake here and I just want the treats.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Get this good boy a treat right this instant!