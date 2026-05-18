May 18, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Dog’s Reaction to Mannequins Thinking They’ll Give Him Treats Surprises Viewers

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a store

TikTok/@rangerthenycgolden

Folks, you’re about to meet a very, very, VERY good boy.

His name is Ranger and he’s the star of a viral TikTok video that showed him trying to score some treats from unlikely sources.

dog in a store

TikTok/@rangerthenycgolden

Ranger was in a store with his owner.

The video’s caption reads, “When the Lululemon employees always give you treats, but you’re having a hard time figuring who is real or not.”

Ranger went up to different mannequins and sat down, waiting patiently for a treat.

dog in a store

TikTok/@rangerthenycgolden

Ranger’s owners laughed as he tried it with different dummies.

The text overlay reads, “I can’t tell who’s real or fake here and I just want the treats.”

dog in a store

TikTok/@rangerthenycgolden

Check out the video.

@rangerthenycgolden

When the @lululemon employees always give you treats, but you’re having a hard time figuring who is real or not #lululemon #treats #puppy #goldenretriever #funny

♬ original sound – Ranger The Golden

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.12.50 PM A Dog’s Reaction to Mannequins Thinking They’ll Give Him Treats Surprises Viewers

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.13.08 PM A Dog’s Reaction to Mannequins Thinking They’ll Give Him Treats Surprises Viewers

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.13.47 PM A Dog’s Reaction to Mannequins Thinking They’ll Give Him Treats Surprises Viewers

Get this good boy a treat right this instant!

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