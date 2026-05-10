A Downstairs Neighbor Kept Complaining About Noise From Above, but the Upstairs Tenant Had a Routine He Couldn’t Change

Living in apartments can get tricky when you have neighbors who love silence!

This guy shares how his neighbors kept asking him to be silent when he was already being very careful!

Check out how things got worse.

AITA for waking up my downstairs neighbor with my noise? So I live in an apartment above another apartment. I recently received a note on my door a few days ago from my downstairs neighbor asking me if I could try to be a bit more quieter.

Things were already tense between them…

They said that they can hear me walking, getting in and out of bed, closing doors, and doing laundry really late into the night, and it wakes them up and they usually have to get up early. For context, I’m usually up until 3-4AM every day. They said it in a very nice way, and I completely understand them, and genuinely don’t want to bother them. I truly didn’t realize that they could hear all that stuff, especially me doing laundry. As for the laundry thing, I started trying to move my schedule around so the majority of my laundry is done before 10pm.

This is where it gets bad!

I thought that was a reasonable request, especially because my laundry machine makes some loud noises sometimes. As for the other things, I don’t do anything out of the ordinary. I’m not stomping on the ground when I walk, nor am I slamming doors. I did try to be more mindful of how I’m doing these things though, but there isn’t a way that I can walk any quieter short of walking on my tippy toes. I also try to close doors extremely quietly. As for the getting out of bed thing though, I’m studying or doing homework late at night, and sometimes I take a 20 minute break by laying in bed on my phone, then get up and continue. Personally, I do feel that’s an unreasonable request, which is where I might be TA.

UH OH…

After a week of being more mindful about my noise, I received another note saying that they can still hear me up late at night and are only getting around 5 hours of sleep every night, and they threatened to escalate the issue to management. I also have upstairs neighbors who are noisy sometimes, and the few days in a year where I actually can afford to go to sleep early, I’m always woken up by the bed creaking over and over again for about half an hour. But, I don’t say anything because it’s their life and I don’t fee I have the authority to control their life and actions. Sometimes, that’s just the reality of living in apartments.

That’s INSANE!

Some other important context: Around 2 weeks ago I had some friends visiting me, and one of them was jumping and stomping on the floor, and my downstairs neighbors hit their ceiling with a broom to tell us to be quiet. I tried to control my friend after this, and I really am sorry that my neighbor could hear us. This was before the note, but I know it was probably one of the last straws for my neighbor. However, the note implied that this was a constant thing, so most of the noises they heard are probably from me alone. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds a bit annoying!

Why won’t the neighbors try and understand his routine as well?

Let’s find out if people on Reddit agree with this guy.

This user has an important question for this guy.

This user blames this guy for being noisy!

This user has some suggestions to eliminate the sound.

This user knows this guy might just be at fault here.

This user knows some people need to get used to noise in apartments.

Somebody needs to find a middle ground with their neighbor here!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who thought sharing homemade bread with her neighbor would stop the noise complaints, but when it didn’t, she kept her pastries to herself.