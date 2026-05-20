A Family Wedding Plan Took an Unexpected Turn After One Sister Was Left Off the Guest List

Family dynamics are complicated.

Mine, yours, all of ’em!

Certain people take certain sides, alliances are formed, feelings get hurt.

When you come to think of it, the way families operate kind of sounds like a reality show, doesn’t it?

And I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…

Nevertheless, people are bound to turn on one another at some point if certain family members are acting like crazy people.

The woman who wrote the story below explained why she felt like she had to snitch on her sister because of the action she was going to take during their mother’s wedding.

Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do, right?

Read on and get all the details about this sordid story below.

AITA for telling on my sister that she planned to crash our mom’s wedding? “This is a bit complicated but I will try to be clear about the mess I got myself into. This is about my sister, I will call her Ash in the post. The main issue Ash has with our mom is that she wanted a different type of parent.

Every family dynamic is different…and screwed up in its own way…

Our mom was more hands off ( let us do our thing) while Ash wanted a mom that would go to every event. ( Just to be clear our mom did go to our events just not all the time). Ash felt like she was forced to grow up to soon, which I can see. We both were expected to be able to cook, and do paperwork. I personally found it really helpful when I went to college but Ash felt like she lost out on some of her childhood.

Everyone has their limit, even when it comes to their parents.

Ash stopped talking to mom for 6 years. Mom mourned during that time and when Ash reached out to reconnect, Mom basically said she can’t do it. This is her choice even if I don’t agree with it. Ash was shocked by this and I had to explain that some people don’t come running back after being cut off. The main problem, my mom is getting married. Her wedding is in a few weeks and it is going to be a small wedding.

You reap what you sow…

Ash is not invited and has been upset since. When we got to dinner, she was still upset and basically kept saying she will be there. I literally begged her not to crash the wedding. She said she was just joking.

You can’t always take everyone at their word…

I am friends with her boyfriend and he mentioned having to get a suit for the wedding. When I grilled him on it, it was because they plan on crashing the wedding. I tried to talk to Ash but she didn’t respond to my texts. So I told my mom, since it was her wedding they were going to crash. She thanked me and I guess sent a message to Ash about how she isn’t invited. I got an angry call from her and she is blaming me for ruining everything. That I should have kept my month shut so she could see mom get married AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this reader agreed.

Will these sisters ever repair the damage done from these events?

Time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: she did what she felt she had to do, and sometimes we all have to make tough decisions in life.

It might cost us friends and it might even cost us family members, but right is right.

She did what she thought she had to do!