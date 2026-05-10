A Fast Food Worker Grew Tired of Being Told to Smile, and It Sparked a Bigger Workplace Issue

Working in customer service can be exhausting, especially when you have to be nice to rude customers.

So, what would you do if your manager constantly reminded you to smile and be nice every shift? Would you just acknowledge what they said and move on? Or would the whole situation really start to wear on you?

In the following story, one new employee is dealing with this exact predicament. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I tell my (24F) fast-food manager (29M) to shut the **** up about “keep smiling always”? My manager is so annoying. He always tells me to be nice to customers, to smile always, to just wave and smile and crap like this. Oh my God. This is so stressful. This is my first job ever, and I have been working here as a cashier for 2 weeks, and he keeps telling me to be extremely nice. I hate it. He always tells me, “The customer is always right!”

There have been a few customers he wasn’t fond of.

Yo **** off, I met some loud woman who wanted to lash out at me when she didn’t get what she expected. There was also a gross, fat guy with greasy, long, curly hair who speaks sooo slowly, and I’m supposed to be nice to him with a big smile on my face while he smells and tells me what he wants. There is NOTHING right about any of this. The heck, and I can’t complain about that or put them in their places, not even a little! I want to talk to him about this. AITA?

Uh oh! Sounds like he’s in for a rude awakening one of these days.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

As this person explains, it’s part of customer service.

This reader thinks she probably has to be told that.

For this person, she can’t do what she wants.

According to this comment, she probably won’t have the job for long.

Is this even real? There’s no way someone would actually be upset about this. Geez.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who interviewed for a job, but told the interviewer she thought he was rude before she left.