A Free-Loading Boyfriend in a Shared Apartment Leads to a Rent Dispute

Changes in living situations warrant a change in financial contributions.

This man has had enough of his roommate’s boyfriend always staying over at their apartment. Apart from losing his privacy, the boyfriend also doesn’t contribute towards rent and utilities. The roommate’s response when confronted was unexpected.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my roommate to limit how often her boyfriend stays over or start contributing to rent and utilities? I (25M) live with my roommate (27F) in a two-bedroom apartment. We split rent and utilities evenly and have been living together for about a year with no major issues, until recently. About three months ago, she started dating her boyfriend (28M). At first, he would come over a couple of times a week, which I had no problem with. But over time, he has basically started staying here almost every night. At this point, I would say he is here at least five or six nights a week, sometimes the entire week. The issue is that he does not contribute anything. He showers here, cooks here, uses the laundry, and spends most of his time in the common areas.

This man finally confronted his roommate about her boyfriend.

I have also noticed our utility bills have gone up a bit, which makes sense with another person basically living here. On top of that, I feel like I have lost some privacy in my own home, since there is almost always someone else around. I brought it up to my roommate and tried to be calm about it. I said I was not comfortable with someone essentially living here without contributing, and I asked if we could either limit how often he stays over or have him chip in for rent and utilities.

She called him controlling and started giving him the cold shoulder

She got defensive and said I was being controlling, and that it is her space too, so she should be able to have her boyfriend over whenever she wants. Now things feel awkward between us, and she has been kind of cold since the conversation. Her boyfriend is still here just as often, and now I feel like the bad guy in my own apartment. I am not trying to stop her from seeing him. I just do not think it is fair for me to pay the same while another person is basically living here for free. So, AITA for asking my roommate to either limit how often her boyfriend stays over or have him contribute financially?

Boyfriend needs to contribute or get out.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their two cents.

Some sound advice from this one.

Here’s a valid argument.

This user has something to say.

People are taking his side.

And here’s an idea.

Nothing worse than subsidizing a freeloader in your home.

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