A Guest Thought He Was Too Important to Answer a Basic Question—Until the Staff’s Response Forced Him into an Awkward Loop

Listening is a simple skill that makes everyday interactions smoother.

The following story is about an employee who overheard an annoying conversation between a guest and another front desk employee.

The hotel staff was trying to help the guest, but he refused to answer a basic question.

What should have been a quick interaction turned into a frustrating loop.

Let’s take a closer look!

People and the script in their head I just want to rant for a minute. I wish people would listen. It drives me crazy. They come up to the desk with some script in their head. They literally cannot not use it. They also cannot listen. I was just overhearing an agent.

Here’s how the conversation went…

This was the following interaction. Staff: “Hi, what can we do for you?” Guest: “Checking out.” Staff: “Great, what is your last name?” Guest: “I have to add my rewards number.”

The front desk employee repeated to get the guest’s last name.

Staff: “Great, what is your last name? Guest: “I am checking out.” Staff: “Great, what is your last name?” Guest: “Is my credit card on file?” Staff:” I can check. What is your last name?”

Finally, the guest shared their last name.

Guest: Uh, I think I need a late checkout. Staff: “Sure, I can check on that. What is your last name?” Guest: “Oh, I guess my last name is Smith.” Staff: “Okay, let me check that for you.” Like, good God. Just give me your last name… and listen!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Lol. Here’s an idea…

Here’s another hilarious remark.

This person shares their personal experience.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, here’s what this one would do.

Sometimes, the hardest question to answer is the simplest one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.