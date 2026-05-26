A High School Graduation Trip Becomes a Family Conflict Over Who Gets to Go

There’s nothing worse than when a party or a vacation is supposed to be about you…and then a wrench gets thrown into the plans and the trip takes a 180-degree turn.

You can understand why that would upset someone, right?

And you can probably REALLY grasp why a teenager would be angry if their high school graduation trip turned out this way.

A teenage girl wrote the following story and talked about why she got mad at their dad after her special graduation trip turned into a babysitting mission.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for not enjoying my graduation trip? “I (17M) am a senior in high school and I am soon graduating. My dad decided to take me to Universal Studios as a graduation present for me. A few days before we went, I was told that my step mom and sister who is 5 would be coming along with us. Originally, I had no issue with this, as my dad had told me that they would be mostly sticking to their own thing while we would do the more exciting things at the park.

Some trips go downhill in a hurry…

When we were there, however, I was stuck with my sister and stepmom the entire time, and my dad seemed perfectly fine with it. I wasn’t able to go on anything that I really wanted to go on besides one thing. We mostly stuck to the more kid friendly attractions and were in gift shops for a while. At first I had thought that, “Okay, maybe we’re knocking out the tame stuff first and then doing the exciting things,” but that time never came.

You can understand why she’d be upset by this.

We left the park around three hours before close, which disappointed me even further, as there was still many things left I had wanted to do. I am a very socially anxious person so it was hard for me to speak up in the moment. We had went to a restaurant in the City Walk afterwards, at that point, I was feeling disappointed and slightly emotional. So, while we were eating, I was on my phone a lot, much to the annoyance of my dad.

Honesty is the best policy, right?

When he asked why I seem so off now, I tried explaining to him that I was disappointed that I couldn’t really do anything I wanted to do. He responded that I was “ungrateful and a selfish little jerk“, which soured my mood even more. I felt terrible for not enjoying something that was originally meant for me, but it really felt like I was being overlooked the entire time. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, that sucks, don’t you think?

You might expect a trip to take a turn like this if you were older and had kids, but this girl got thrown into a pretty lame position…all because of her dad.

And she was rightfully put off by the whole thing.

Hey, you only graduate from high school once, right?

This trip sounded fun…but it turned out to be a total bummer…