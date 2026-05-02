Imagine working as a bank teller, and a rude customer wants to deposit a check. What would you do if you needed your supervisor’s approval for the deposit? Would you call over a supervisor or refuse to deposit the check?

In this story, one bank teller is in this exact situation, and she chooses not to deposit the check due to the customer’s rude attitude. The revenge doesn’t end there!

Keep reading for the full story.

Life lesson: be nice to those who handles you money! This happened yesterday, so I’m a bank teller, I had an awful day yesterday due to personal issues, but I do not let that affect my work. Yesterday this lady came in, I greeted her, she looked up then went back talking to her friend. Then she proceeds to hand me two checks without saying a word. I looked confusedly at her, said how may I help you? She answered with a nasty tone “ cash it, it’s not that hard”

But it wasn’t that easy.

Usually you would say either cash or deposit after but that just ticked me the heck off, and I was already in a bad mood. So I looked her up, and see she does not have enough balance in her account to cover the checks Incase the check is bad. Here is the revenge.

She refused to cash the checks.

Normally I would cash it with the approval of my supervisor, but I did not do that. I just said “sorry, looks like you do not have enough balance in your account just Incase the check does not go though” while smiling. She was mad, cussed at me, then drove off. Now she could’ve deposited the checks the used the atm, but I guess not everyone knows that.

The revenge continues…

Right after she left, I called the other branches in town, and told them not to cash the check. After my branch closed, I get a text from a friend at the other branches saying that she try to cash it but they rejected her as well due to her unpleasantness, and that she just deposited the check. Moral of the story is be nice to people who is serving you, they could make your life a whole lot of easier.

That’s a good moral to the story!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Being kind really can pay off.

This person is nice to bank tellers.

Another person is very nice to bank tellers.

But this person has questions.

It’s always a good idea to be nice.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a customer who waited for her call to be transferred to show her true colors.