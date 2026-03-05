Cool Customer Talked Politely With The Customer Care Representative And Got Her To Transfer The Call To Her Manager, But Then Showed Her True Colors

Isn’t it interesting when you come across cool customers who know exactly who they want to deal with?

This call center worker shares how a kind customer made sure she would transfer the call to a manager.

Check out the full story.

“You don’t get paid enough to deal with me.” So I said in the last post I made here, I worked tech support for a specific fruity brand of phones, for a specific cellphone carrier back in the day. And I learned a lot about being on the other side of the phone, what people can and can’t do, all that good jazz.

This is where it gets interesting…

But I had a customer tell me something once that I still use to this day when I have to call any customer service line. So the call comes in, and I already knew what it was about as soon as the information pulled up on the computer. This particular carrier was switching all their cell towers over to 4G towers, by tearing out all the towers in an area, and rebuilding them over a process of two-four months.

Nobody saw that coming!

Obviously, while the towers were down… nobody had service. I don’t know why they did it this way, but when people called in to complain, we were told to offer them a $50 reduction on their bill that month. Obviously many people were unhappy about this, because well… I’m still paying for a product that doesn’t work. Giving me money off doesn’t actually change that my phone doesn’t work. But I see the address, and I know what it is already. So I put on my extra perky ‘We Love Customers!’ voice, and answer, “Thank you for calling Company, this is Morrighan1129, how can I help you today?” The voice that responded back was -to my surprise -relatively pleasant. A deep southern drawl, to be sure, but he sounded fairly laid back… Until I actually listened to what he was saying.

That’s INSANE!

“Hey, darlin’. So here’s the thing. I’m ’bout ready to lose my goddamn mind here. I’ve talked to three different people ’bout getting my contract canceled, since my goddamn phone don’t work. But I get it ain’t your fault, and you ain’t done nothin’ wrong, and you sound real nice. So how ’bout we skip me yellin’ at you, and me feelin’ guilty for makin’ a young woman cry, and you having a bad day because of my bad day, and you just go on and get me your manager? You don’t get paid enough to deal with me when I’m in a mood like this.” It stunned me for a second. What? You’re not going to yell at me for something I can’t do and have zero control over? What even is this? But I’m not gonna complain.

She knew something was up!

“I will absolutely do that for you, sir. If you give me two minutes at most, I’ll get a manager right over here to help you out,” I say, still pleasant, but probably sounding confused, because my head is still trying to wrap around the fact he’s not yelling at me. “Alright then, you go on and do that. But don’t put me on hold, I ain’t goin’ on hold again. You just set the phone down on your desk, and I’ll keep good and quiet until your manager gets there.” Well I stick up my little red solo cup on a stick (we were a real class act) that we had to notify managers we needed them. It took about a minute and a half, but my manager came over, I explained the situation, and the manager sat down.

UH OH!

Y’all, I could hear the second the man started yelling. I couldn’t quite make out what was being said, but it was enough that I could hear him through the headset. I don’t know what ended up happening or how it all played out, as I took my fifteen for a smoke, but I’ve never forgotten that. And when I had to call my cable company for the ninth time, trying to get my internet fixed (I’d went and got a new router twice, a new modem twice, and it still didn’t fix the problem), I ended up using that same line. “I know it’s not your fault, and you haven’t done anything wrong, but I’m mad as hell, so why don’t you just get me a manager so I can yell at him instead of you?”

YIKES! That sounds refreshing!

The customer knew who to hold accountable!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to start those kind of calls!

This user knows the managers are the target point!

This user knows the managers get paid for this very job!

This user shares how they couldn’t connect their calls to managers where they worked.

This user loves this story!

Somebody might still be very shocked at that!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.