May 15, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Man Called His Girlfriend A “Drama Queen,” But His Behavior Changed After They Got A Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

dog getting hair brushed

TikTok/@niamhwatsonn_x

Just like having kids dramatically changes a couple’s life, getting a dog is a game-changer!

And it can be pretty entertaining to see how some folks react after they get a furry friend.

A woman named Niamh took to TikTok to show folks how her boyfriend’s behavior changed after they got a new companion.

dog getting hair brushed

TikTok/@niamhwatsonn_x

The video’s text overlay reads, “My boyfriend thought I was a drama queen until he had to raise our Labrador.”

The dog hugged Niamh’s leg while her boyfriend brushed the pooch’s hair.

dog getting hair brushed

TikTok/@niamhwatsonn_x

This dog is definitely spoiled by Niamh’s boyfriend…

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

dog getting hair brushed

TikTok/@niamhwatsonn_x

Take a look at the video.

@niamhwatsonn_x

Hair brush = medieval torture

♬ original sound – Underwood=Heisman

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.05.49 PM A Man Called His Girlfriend A Drama Queen, But His Behavior Changed After They Got A Dog

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.05.58 PM A Man Called His Girlfriend A Drama Queen, But His Behavior Changed After They Got A Dog

And this individual shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.06.21 PM A Man Called His Girlfriend A Drama Queen, But His Behavior Changed After They Got A Dog

Well, who’s the drama queen now, buddy?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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Categories: Life & Drama
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