A Man Called His Girlfriend A “Drama Queen,” But His Behavior Changed After They Got A Dog
by Matthew Gilligan
Just like having kids dramatically changes a couple’s life, getting a dog is a game-changer!
And it can be pretty entertaining to see how some folks react after they get a furry friend.
A woman named Niamh took to TikTok to show folks how her boyfriend’s behavior changed after they got a new companion.
The video’s text overlay reads, “My boyfriend thought I was a drama queen until he had to raise our Labrador.”
The dog hugged Niamh’s leg while her boyfriend brushed the pooch’s hair.
This dog is definitely spoiled by Niamh’s boyfriend…
And there’s nothing wrong with that!
Take a look at the video.
@niamhwatsonn_x
Hair brush = medieval torture
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person weighed in.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this individual shared a story.
Well, who’s the drama queen now, buddy?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.
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