A Man Said His “Boy Kibble” Dinner Is Better Than A “Girl Dinner”

“Girl dinner” was all the rage on social media in the past year or so, but that phenomenon now has some company…

Folks, it’s time to discover “boy kibble.”

A bodybuilder named Christian took to TikTok to show folks what this trend is all about.

Christian told viewers, “You all my have “girl dinner,” but I got “boy kibble.”

He continued, “It’s 8 p.m. and I’m raw-dogging some 93/7 ground beef.”

The TikTokker showed viewers his bowl of food.

He said, “We’re not the same.”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And another viewer shared their thoughts.

Let the boy vs. girl dinner battle begin…

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