May 1, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Man Said His “Boy Kibble” Dinner Is Better Than A “Girl Dinner”

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about cooking

TikTok/@thequadfather03

“Girl dinner” was all the rage on social media in the past year or so, but that phenomenon now has some company…

Folks, it’s time to discover “boy kibble.”

A bodybuilder named Christian took to TikTok to show folks what this trend is all about.

man talking about cooking

TikTok/@thequadfather03

Christian told viewers, “You all my have “girl dinner,” but I got “boy kibble.”

He continued, “It’s 8 p.m. and I’m raw-dogging some 93/7 ground beef.”

man talking about cooking

TikTok/@thequadfather03

The TikTokker showed viewers his bowl of food.

He said, “We’re not the same.”

man talking about cooking

TikTok/@thequadfather03

Here’s the video.

@thequadfather03

#boykibble #girldinner #fyp

♬ original sound – thequadfather03

Now let’s see how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.13.18 AM A Man Said His Boy Kibble Dinner Is Better Than A Girl Dinner

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.13.39 AM A Man Said His Boy Kibble Dinner Is Better Than A Girl Dinner

And another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.13.59 AM A Man Said His Boy Kibble Dinner Is Better Than A Girl Dinner

Let the boy vs. girl dinner battle begin…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman with a prosthetic leg who felt uncomfortable with a man’s question at the gym.

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