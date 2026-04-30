A Woman With A Prosthetic Leg Was Asked An Uncomfortable Question By A Man At A Gym

Sometimes it’s best to just say nothing at all…

That advice can be applied to a lot of things in life, and I think most folks would agree that the video you’re about to see was one of them.

Sam is a young woman with a prosthetic left leg and she posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected question she got from another gym-goer.

Sam was on an elliptical machine at a gym.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Can’t believe I finally caught one of these interactions on camera.”

A man approached Sam and said, “How you doing?”

Sam replied, “Good. How are you doing?”

The man continued, “Can I ask you, because, you know, it’s obvious, what caused the removal of the leg?”

Sam told him, “I don’t really like to talk about it.”

The man replied, “That’s alright.”

Sam ended the conversation by saying, “Thank you.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Please don’t tell me what you would have said because if you’ve grown up dealing with comments like this all your life you’d understand why it’s brave of me to even set this boundary. I’ve been screamed at and followed before. I promise it’s easier and safer this way, LOL.”

Sam added, “And yes I was eating chips on the machine for 15 seconds because I was making a silly joke about multitasking. No I did not touch the machine with the finger I licked, and I wiped my machine down as soon as I got off, like you’re supposed to!”

Take a look at the video.

@bionickick Please don’t tell me what you would have said because if you’ve grown up dealing with comments like this all your life you’d understand why it’s brave of me to even set this boundary. I’ve been screamed at and followed before. I promise it’s easier and safer this way lol. And yes I was eating chips on the machine for 15 seconds because I was making a silly joke about multitasking. 🤡 No I did not touch the machine with the finger I licked, and I wiped my machine down as soon as I got off, like you’re supposed to! #amputeelife #disability #disabilitypride ♬ original sound – Sam

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual was shocked.

The guy who asked her the question sounds pretty clueless…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.