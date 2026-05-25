A Mother’s Punishment Over Bad Grades Sparks Debate After She Targets Her Son’s Pet Hedgehog

How’s this for an ultimatum…?

A kid isn’t doing well in school, so his mom said she’ll return his pet if he doesn’t get his act cleaned up.

Is that too harsh, or just what the doctor ordered?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to…

But the mom who wrote this story thinks it’s a good tactic because she told the world about it!

Read on to get all the details below and see if you think this mom stepped over the line.

AITA for threatening to take a pet back to the breeder? “My (40f) child (13m) has been struggling in school. I’ve tried everything. This week, I’ve gotten multiple emails from his teachers about rude and disrespectful behavior. He’s not doing his school work in class. He’s been begging to be homeschooled. I believe he thinks I’m going to be an easier teacher. I expect a LOT more. I’ve been trying to find employment that would make it easier for me to homeschool.

This sounds like a tough situation.

I’m at my wits end. Last year for his birthday I took him to a breeder to get a hedgehog. I made him a deal that he buy the hedgehog and toys, and I’ll buy the food, bedding, etc. He worked mowing lawns for a couple years to afford his new pet and had been consistent with wanting one. I made sure he researched the care of hedgehogs and asked him a lot of questions to make sure he was aware of the responsibility. Now, like I said, I’ve tried everything. I don’t expect good grades but I do expect effort. He simply doesn’t care.

Sometimes, parents have to give their kids ultimatums…

After this last email I came home and told him that if he doesn’t get his grades up and at least tries (2 Fs and a D) by the end of the year, I will be calling the breeder and take the hedgehog back. He threatened to run away. My youngest (10m) is threatening that he’ll dislike me forever and never speak to me again. I need some outside perspective on if I’m a jerk.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, readers seem pretty clear about how they feel about this situation…

And they’re not on this mom’s side!

Maybe this would be taking things a bit too far…just a tad…

This mom just doesn’t know what to do with her teenage son anymore…